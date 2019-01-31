Howdy, Englewood! What’s new with you? Sitting around with nothing to do? Wait, what?
That’s impossible, because it’s the week of the 17th Annual Lemon Bay Festival. There is so much going on at Elsie Quirk Library this week, I can’t wait to tell you ALL about the unique, engaging, interesting, historic, cultural, and all-around exciting programs, events, musical performance, films, discussions, and more that’s happening at the Library this week.
Friends, Snowbirds, “New to the County”-men, lend me your ear, because I am telling you this: If you’ve ever wondered what’s going on at Elsie Quirk, this is the week to Find Yourself at the Library. Don’t believe me? See for yourself – there’s something amazing going on at Elsie Quirk every single day. So, come on down to the library and sample a taste of our 17th Annual Lemon Bay Fest — Englewood history with a little zest!
Here are the library events for this week:
Saturday
• Lemon Bay Fest: Identifying Common Birds of Southwest Florida, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join Venice Audubon Society member Eileen Gerle as she teaches attendees how to identify birds of Southwest Florida. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Take Your Child to the Library Day, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Introduce your little ones to a lifetime love of libraries. Bring a child to Elsie Quirk Library and pick up an Events Calendar and Program Schedule, get a library card, check out books, and have some fun.
• Suncoast Humane Society, 10:30 a.m.
• AARP Tax Aide, 12:30-4:30 p.m. This AARP Foundation Tax Aide service offers free assistance for federal returns. By appointment only. You must schedule your appointment in person at Elsie Quirk Library’s front desk.
• Lemon Bay Fest: American Roots Music Roadshow, 2-4:30 p.m. Lisa Brande and Mark Trichka, with Easy Street Duo, will present an upbeat event featuring Bluegrass, Old-Time, Country, Cajun and Zydeco music. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
Monday
• Lemon Bay Fest: The Vincents and the Incorporation of the Town of Sarasota, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Presenter Jim Clubb will talk about the incorporation of the town of Sarasota and share some Fun Facts About Englewood. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Lemon Bay Fest: Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place, 2-3:00 p.m. This quintessentially Floridian film includes fascinating stories of author Patrick Smith’s life, adventures, experiences and Florida’s past, which inspired him to write his epic novel, “A Land Remembered.” Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Lemon Bay Fest: Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place 5-7:30 p.m. In honor of the 17th Lemon Bay Fest, our Monday Night Movie is an encore screening of Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
Tuesday
• Master Gardener Plant Clinic, 10 a.m.-noon. Get free answers to gardening and landscape questions. Call 941-861-9807 or online at sarasota.ifas.ufl.edu/hort/plantclinic.shtml.
• Lemon Bay Fest: Tracing the First Floridians – The Paleo-Indians, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Exciting research by archaeologists across Florida is shedding light on some of our state’s earliest residents: The Paleo-Indians. This exciting and educational discussion will explore what we know about Florida’s First Residents. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Englewood Camera Club, 1 p.m.
• Lemon Bay Fest: Your Favorite Songs of Yesteryear, 2-4 p.m. Musician David Kilbride will take you back in time as he plays guitar and sings all the hits from the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. Enjoy a delightful walk down Memory Lane set to Music! Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
Wednesday
• Lemon Bay Fest: Fred Kruea and Englewood, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Historians from the iconic Lampp House will present a talk about World War I Veteran Fred Kruea, and his indelible impact on the town of Englewood. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• AARP Tax Aide, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. This AARP Foundation Tax Aide service offers free assistance for federal returns. You must schedule your appointment in person at Elsie Quirk Library’s front desk.
• Lemon Bay Fest: Cracker: The Last Cowboy 2-3 p.m. For more than 250 years, cowboys have ridden the plains of Central Florida. This film captures the beauty of the old ways, coupled with the drama of encroaching civilization. Sponsored by the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library.
• LEGO Club, 6-7:30 p.m. For ages 5-9. Work on your own creations or build as a team. We provide the LEGOs, you provide the imagination.
Thursday
• Great Books Discussion Group, 10:15 a.m.-noon. The group meets the first Thursday of each month. February’s selection: “The First Snow on Mount Fuji,” by Y. Kawabata. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m. For ages 0-5. Interact and participate with your child in a variety of early literacy activities that include music, stories, movement, crafts and school readiness activities.
• Quirky Knitters, 1 p.m.
• Meet Author and Illustrator Suzanne Bloom, 2-3:30 p.m. Join Suzanne Bloom, ALA Notable Award-winning author of “A Splendid Friend, Indeed,” as well as numerous popular children’s books, will talk about writing and illustrating picture books for children. Children and families are welcome! Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
Friday
• Lemon Bay Fest: Alligators, Sharks, and Panthers – Or, How to Avoid Being Eaten, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Author Charles Sobczak explores how humans can avoid becoming dinner(!) and explains how statistically unlikely it is to be attacked by any of these creatures. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Lemon Bay Fest: The Manasota Key Offshore Site, 2-4 p.m. John McCarthy, director of Historic Spanish Point, will speak about the newly discovered 7,000-year-old archaeological site, located near Manasota Key. Sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library.
• Spanish Reading Group, 3- 4:30 p.m. For those who can read/speak basic Spanish. Contact Señor Dan: spanishfaculty@gmail.com
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
