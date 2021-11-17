The Lemon Bay Garden Club garden tour and its plant sale and craft fair help raise money for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School students studying in horticulture, biology and other areas of the environment.
A bee checks out a flower at the Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St. in Englewood.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Garden Club’s craft and plant sale and fall garden tour are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19-20. The tour features home gardens in Englewood, mostly near the Lemon Bay Garden Club. There is also a presale for the plant sale, set for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18.
“We have been doing this for years,” member Jan Beshoner said. “People in the community showcase their beautiful plants and trees.”
There’s also a tour of the club, 480 Yale St., Englewood. It features six areas with hundreds of plants, butterfly sightings and sweet-smelling flowers. There’s plenty of selfie spots, Beshoner said.
The booklet for the community tour guides participants through Englewood and explains more about the plants. The booklet is a $15 donation and is on sale at the club 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Nov. 17.
