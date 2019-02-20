ENGLEWOOD — Lemon Bay Playhouse is planning an open house in order to recruit new volunteers. The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St.
Volunteers will perform a farcical skit on the front lawn of the Playhouse. The show, “Open House,” was written by our own volunteer and playwright, Cheryl Hastings. The actors appearing in the show are our volunteers.
Why this free performance you might ask? The playhouse needs volunteers, and what better way to get your attention! The skit shares the various roles volunteers play in making our performances a success while giving you an opportunity to participate right then and there.
The skit will run three times between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tours of the playhouse, along with some fun refreshments, will follow each skit. The public is invited.
The tour will provide a behind-the-scenes look at activities that make our community theater work. Tours through the various areas of the theater will provide the visitor with the chance to get a closer look at the inner workings of the theater.
Your help is needed to keep this community theater great. You are already helping to support us through ticket purchases, membership, and donations. But, another “no cost” way to support your community theater will be as a volunteer and the donation of your time. The volunteer possibilities are almost endless. Attending the skit and taking the tour is a great occasion to learn the many ways to be an important part of our successful theater. It takes a lot of people to create a good community theater.
Nearly every task at LBP is performed by a volunteer. The most visible volunteers are the actors on stage, but there is an entire crew working backstage before, during, and after every production. They help manage activities such as the box office, house managing, wardrobe, creating publications, communications, cast parties, Readers Theater Outreach program, and community events to name a few. There is always a need for hard-working, dedicated individuals to serve on all aspects of theater activities.
Our theater needs people who have experience and skills in the area of acting, construction, computers, software applications, management, finance, fund raising, development, strategic planning, and public relations. The ways for you to become involved in playhouse activities are almost endless.
If you are interested, we’ll find a special role here just for you. Getting involved in a volunteer job is a great way to meet new friends and make a difference in the community and in your life. Some studies suggest that volunteerism supports good health and increases longevity. Stop by to learn the numerous other benefits of being a part of the Lemon Bay Playhouse family.
Join us Saturday to find out who we are and how we perfect the art of live community theater. Refreshments and snacks will be available at the end of the tour. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the box office at 941-475-6756. We will love to see you there and to have you as a future volunteer at the Playhouse.
