LemonDrops

The Lemon Drops Chorus, a community chorus of 30 Englewood residents, will present its annual concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lakeside Clubhouse, 6100 Toucan Drive, Englewood. The chorus donates half of its proceeds to the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans' Home in Port Charlotte for the purchase of wheelchairs for their Honor Flight Program. Cost of the show is $5. The Saturday evening performance sold out. The Lakeside Clubhouse is off Oriole Boulevard in Lemon Bay Isles.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments