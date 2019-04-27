The Charlotte County Library System has a book recommendation service called SelectReads.
The basic premise of this service is to add a new and convenient way of putting people together with the books they love. The service can be completely customized for everyone to provide you with personalized newsletters or notifications about new publications. The service provides several different ways to find your next favorite book.
You can find this on our website, www.youseemore.com/charlottecounty/ and click on the green bar that says Online Resources. There is a link to SelectReads and several other services.
One of those is the Author Check service, which allows you to track your favorite author, discover other authors your library has in stock, keep track of all the books in a series, see which titles are available in a book series, and receive an automatic email notification with this information.
In the Author Spotlight section of the website, we highlight authors that are currently most popular at your local library. On the other side of the webpage, a feed scrolls in almost real time of new authors and titles being added to the library collection. There is also an A-to-Z list of authors available in the library collection located at the top of the webpage. You may also search for a specific author using the search box.
At the bottom of the page there are customized links to take you right to the library calendar, make a purchase recommendations, request an interlibrary loan and more. You can also browse by genre or subject group using the tabs at the top of the page that include fiction, non-fiction, top picks, teens and more.
The New Book Alerts link is a free service that lists the newest titles purchased by your library. You can choose to receive these alerts by email or RSS feeds.
If you happen upon a new title that you are want to read, you can click “check catalog” to place a hold on the item immediately. You can tailor your alert to be as specific or as broad as you want. Categories include all fiction, top choices, all non-fiction, all multi-media and more. You can also get more specific within these categories to get just a list of all the new cookbooks recently added to the collection or limit it to the new mystery books available.
These alerts not only apply to books but also to audio books, DVDs, and music CDs. Sign up for the alerts for the newest DVDs added to the collection and you can click directly through to put a hold on the new movies and be the first on the list.
There is also a section called My Select Reads that allows you to create a personalized newsletter with recommendations just for you. This newsletter is like having your own personal librarian sending you updates about new titles on subjects you have selected for yourself.
It is as simple as choosing the topics that you are interested in and inputting your email address. The service generates a weekly bulletin with book recommendations created especially for you — it’s that simple!
Try the Select Reads service today by going to the library website and select the online resources tab; the SelectReads links are located on the upper right side of the page.
Another popular service I use is called Good Reads and it’s at www.goodreads.com. This site tracks the books you read and authors often interact with users on the site. And don’t forget, you can always get your reading recommendations the old-fashioned way, just stop in and talk to any of our knowledgeable staff.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
