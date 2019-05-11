Have you heard about Hoopla? It’s the newest addition to the Sarasota County Libraries’ digital collection.
It is a digital media service. You can use it to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, comics and TV shows. You can enjoy these on your computer, tablet or phone and even your television.
Hoopla has hundreds of thousands of titles for all ages, and they’re adding more. Titles can be streamed immediately, or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later, so there’s no waiting. Everything is free with your Sarasota County Library card.
Hoopla also has a Kids Mode. It is a discovery tool where you’ll be able to find family-appropriate content. Young readers will be captivated by the new picture book experience. It has a read-along feature where text, pictures, and sound come to life with page-turning titles from Disney, Harper Collins and more.
Don’t have a Sarasota County Library card yet? What are you waiting for? Visit the library today and check out all the exciting services, programs and materials that we have to offer. Find Yourself at the Library and see what all the Hoopla is about
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
