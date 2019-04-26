ENGLEWOOD — An Earth Day celebration wouldn’t be complete without health-conscious foods and a chance to pet rescued animals.
In its seventh year, an Earth Day Festival is sponsored by The Barrier Island Parks Society is set for the Sunday after national Earth Day. This year’s free festival is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Buchan Park, on 1390 Old Englewood Road. It features arts and crafts, educational programs, eco-friendly crafts, health conscious fun foods, live drums, plant sales, workshops and informative demos.
During the event, Babyl will play live music. Babyl brings “high-energy and an eclectic music style to the stage.” Babyl also experiments with a variety of music including pop, folk, dance, rock and R&B.
For those who can’t get enough of Babyl, the band has several upcoming gigs at Mango Bistro on Dearborn Street in Englewood in May.
The Barrier Island Parks Society’s mission is inspire, educate and preserve. The nonprofit sponsors the Earth Day event with the help of volunteers, artists, performers and friends of members.
Their mission is to inspire the exploration and preservation of our natural and historic resources. The Barrier Island Parks Society preserves and manages the Port Boca Grande Lighthouse and Museum, the Amory Memorial Chapel and the Gasparilla Island Lighthouse, as well as supporting Cayo Costa, Don Pedro, Gasparilla and Stump Pass state parks.
For more information on this and other BIPS events, visit www.PlanetEnglewood.Com or www.BarrierIslandParks Society.org or call 941-964-0060.
