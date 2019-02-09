Writing and reading opportunities at Englewood.
Tips for “Digging out of a Plothole” will be the focus of the OWOW and Writers’ Tools meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road.
Come to Englewood Charlotte Library at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 to learn about and discuss the famous short story “Araby” by James Joyce. You may get a free copy of the story by sending me an email at tamiamifl@comcast.net and requesting it. This is an excellent and easy introduction to Joyce, so come and enjoy sharing your thoughts with others at the meeting.
Suncoast Writers Guild shares the group’s rules with members. Please read the following prior to the Feb. 16 meeting at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St.
Reading Workshop Rules
• Five-minute limit at the podium, including introductory comments. Readings are timed.
• (Optional) critique by members follows reading
• Critique is of writing technique, not the subject written about
• Bring 15 to 20 copies for members to read and jot notes on for you.
• For in-depth, follow-up critiques, consider putting your email address on copies
• Specify the critique areas most helpful to you before reading:
Organization, clarity, and expression
Point of view, dialog, and setting
Character development
Syntax and word choice
Spelling, grammar, and punctuation
• Subject of reading must be appropriate to members present. (No personal agendas, offensive language, etc.)
'Show and Tell'
In addition to the reading workshop procedures, Suncoast Writers Guild has announced guidelines for the March 2 “Show and Tell” program. In order to prepare, members need to read the rules for the event. Members of the Suncoast Writers Guild who are published, to bring a copy of your book, or the one you are proud of, to our March meeting. As a published author, you will have the opportunity to display one of your books then take five (5) minutes to tell a little about it.
"If you are one of our published authors, we encourage you to attend and share your insights so that we may all learn from your hard work," said president Harry Barnes.
Below are the rules for the event:
• Must be a member in good standing.Members need to have paid their annual $20 dues prior to the meetings.
• Will be presenting one (1) book of choice written by the member.
• May display what you have written.
• Will be given five (5) minutes to tell about your book - your choice of information
• Presentation will be timed by a timer - 5 minutes.
• Five (5) minutes for follow-up questions from those present, if there is time (depending on the number of authors presenting).
• May want to give one take one (exchange books) with other authors.
Cafe Philo
Local discussion group topics for the weekly 3 p.m. meetings at Englewood Library of Cafe Philo are as follows:
Feb. 13, The jury system with three examples. OJ Simpson, "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "Twelve Angry Men" as examples.
Feb. 20, Does everyone have a desire or need to create?
Feb. 27, Confucius and his thoughts.
Guests who visit any local group should not come in expressing strong religious, political or personal behavior codes such as swearing, foul language or strong sexual content. Local groups are not for visitors to come intending to sell books, ideas, publishing, and marketing services or products to the members. Most groups have rules against such self promotion. Guests should respect the rules of the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.