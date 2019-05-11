Spring is here and many of our friends from up north have returned home, but we still have lots of programs to keep you busy at the library.
The Friends of the Library are having an "End of Season" in-store book sale all during the month of June. They also have a new section for you to browse called "Try a New Author," visit the Friends of the Library bookstore in the library and help support library programs.
Stop in Tuesday at noon to have some fun with our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. counselors from SHINE are available to assist with Medicare enrollment. SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and your local Area Agency on Aging. Specially trained volunteers can assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. SHINE services are free, unbiased, and confidential. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 1-866-413-5337.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. Café Philo continues their discussion with their topic of the week. Gather with others to have some stimulating dialog about this topic. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. is our Third Wednesday Book Club. Our book for this month is "‘Force of Nature" by Jane Harper. Five women go on a hike and only four come back. Jane Harper, also the author of "The Dry," asks: how well do you really know the people you work with? Join us for a discussion around this fascinating story about a corporate retreat gone wrong in the Australian outback.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers. For more information about the Master Gardener program visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/charlotte/
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
I hope to see you this week at the library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
