Love is in the air, Englewood! Why is that, you may ask?
Let me tell you. February is National Library Lover’s Month. And why should do you love your library? Let us count the ways:
Whether it’s our wide-ranging, diverse collections of books, DVDs, audiobooks, Playaways, music CDs, newspapers and periodical — or because of our comprehensive array of events, programs and services for patrons of all ages … there’s so many reasons to Love Your (Elsie Quirk) Library.
Perhaps it’s bringing your children to Forty Carrots: Partners in Play, Read With the Dogs, Family and Bilingual Story Time, or our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, Reading With the Rays, and other school and literacy readiness programs. Maybe it’s receiving Tech Time: One-on-One Tech Help from a Librarian, for your computer questions that you’re afraid to ask. Or our S.T.E.A.M. programs, where kids learn new things while having LOTS of fun.
Here at Elsie Quirk Library, we are proud to offer four engaging and informative book discussion groups, including our renowned Great Decisions program, as well as a plethora of musical, cultural, historical and environmental events, such as our four-part Baila Miller lecture series on the arts, Peter Fletcher & An Evening of Classical Guitar music, and our upcoming Overfalls Lighthouse Ship and Coastal History event. We are also offering a travel and adventure experience that will give attendees a glimpse of life in the Galapagos Islands and Costa Rica, our myriad multicultural language classes, and our annual AARP Tax Aide service, just to name a few of the innumerable lifelong learning activities offered here at the library.
Perhaps the best way to show your Love for your Library is by becoming a Friend of Elsie Quirk Library. The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library are the unsung heroes of our library. It is through their tireless dedication and support that we are able to offer such exciting, engaging, informative and comprehensive events, programs and services to our patrons and our community.
Please consider becoming a Friend of Elsie Quirk Library, or renewing your annual membership, as we celebrate Library Lovers’ Month. Visit www.friendsofelsiequirk.org for more information on how to Become a Friend and show Elsie Quirk how much you Love Your Library.
For more information on library programs, services and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
