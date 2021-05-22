Free flags
Sunshine Ace Hardware is offering free American flags in advance of Memorial Day to help honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
On Saturday, May 29, the first 250 customers at each Sunshine Ace Hardware store will receive an 8-inch by 12-inch flag to display in their homes. No purchase is necessary.
Sunshine Ace also operates a year-round flag retirement program. Community members can drop off old or worn American flags at specially marked bins inside stores. Local veteran and youth groups will then collect flags and hold a proper retirement ceremony.
Sunshine Ace Hardware has two locations in Port Charlotte: 3035 Tamiami Trail and 912-A Kings Highway.
Gulf Pines Memorial Park
Englewood’s Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road.
The public is invited to pay tribute to those who gave everything in defense of freedom during this outdoor wreath-laying ceremony. The event will include a 21-gun salute and a guest speaker.
It is sponsored by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Gulf Pines Memorial Park. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 941-474-5575.
Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be open for Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. All areas of the museum will be open.
Veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge. Adult and youth tickets to the museum will be half-price for the day at $6 and $4 respectively. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
At 1 p.m., the museum will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in the Gulf Theater. The ceremony will be free and open to the public. This solemn ceremony will include video tributes — including a special tribute from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube — recitations, music, and a moving candle lighting ceremony with representatives from each American conflict, beginning with World War II lighting a candle for the fallen service members of those conflicts.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Laishley Park
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Orders for flags are no longer being accepted. Donations, however, can be made by contacting Alyson Burch at 941-875-3829.
The Charlotte County Veterans Council will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day at the gazebo near the Vietnam Wall in Laishley Park. The ceremony will honor the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider as well as those from Charlotte County. There will be a music presentation by James Marvell and Tomie Sellars. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. The ceremony is expected to end by about 10:15 a.m. Following that, there will be a short ceremony and free lunch at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
North Port
Local veterans’ organizations and the city of North Port have planned a hybrid in-person/virtual service, set for 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the City Center Front Green by the flagpole, in front of City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It will also be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/TheCityofNorthPort.
Fellowship Church of Englewood
Pastor Garry Clark and Fellowship Church of Englewood invites the community to two big freedom celebration services with patriotic music at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. May 30 at the Worship Center and campus at 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. At noon, there will be a free cookout of fried chicken and sides. For more info, call 941-475-7447.
