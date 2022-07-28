ENGLEWOOD — With the opening of a new Venice area Bridge Club, this is a good time to learn the game of a lifetime and keep your mind in good shape at the same time.
Margaret Tominosky, club manager, was only 8 when her parents taught her and her brother to play bridge. This saved on babysitting.
Board members Lynda Edson and Al Vaccaro travel the world teaching and directing bridge on cruise ships. Board members Tom Cooney, Carol Newnam and Kittie Rodriquez have sailed on many bridge cruises.
Board member Sue Marshman has directed bridge clubs for more than five years. Treasurer Helen Ford, besides being a bridge player, was a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch and entrepreneur who started and ran several businesses.
Duplicate takes bridge to the next level.
Any foursome can enjoy a game of bridge anywhere, but competitive duplicate bridge offers players a chance to test their skills.
Hands are duplicated so that everyone plays the same cards over the course of a three-hour session. One need not complain about getting bad cards; all of one’s competitors get the same bad cards.
The new Greater Venice Duplicate Bridge Club will be part of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL – acbl.org), which offers master points, online lessons, a monthly magazine, tournaments, and other resources.
Players range from novice to very experienced and from age 30 to 95, with most claiming senior status.
Meetings are at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, FL 34223. ACBL-sanctioned hands are 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Entry fee $8. Membership fee (optional) $25. Proof of vaccination required. For information, call club manager Margaret Tominosky at 941-223-3712 or email motominosky@comcast.net, or visit bridgewebs.com.
