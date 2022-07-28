Ready to play

From left, Helen Ford, Carol Newnam, Tom Cooney and Kittie Rodriguez get ready for a game of Bridge.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ELAINE JARCHOW

ENGLEWOOD — With the opening of a new Venice area Bridge Club, this is a good time to learn the game of a lifetime and keep your mind in good shape at the same time.

Margaret Tominosky, club manager, was only 8 when her parents taught her and her brother to play bridge. This saved on babysitting.


