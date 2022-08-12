Beach playground rebuild
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public through Sept. 2, for equipment replacement. Park patrons are asked to avoid the construction area until all work is complete.
Free wellness series
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital will host the next session in a Wellness Series, "Relief from Knee Pain," set for 8-9 a.m. Aug. 25 with Orthopedic Specialist Joseph Noah, M.D., a member of the hospital's medical staff. Dr. Noah will share education about common causes of knee pain and treatments, including total knee replacement. The session will be held at the Suncoast Auditorium, 779 Medical Drive. A free continental breakfast will be served. To register, call 844-706-8773 or visit bit.ly/EnglewoodWellnessSeries2022, or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to learn more.
Bridge games
The newly formed and member-owned Greater Venice Duplicate Club is holding ACBL-sanctioned games at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Games are 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Cost is $8. If you want to play but need a partner, call club manager Margaret Tominosky at 941-223-3712. To learn more, visit bridgewebs.com.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups is open for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
Meet the city manager
North Port Forward, a nonprofit organization to inform, educate, and inspire citizens in North Port is sponsoring a Meet & Mingle series with a presentation from North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Commissioner Debbie McDowell’s district, District 3, at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Light refreshments available. All citizens of North Port are invited, however registration is required at www.northportforward.com/events. For more information call 941-888-0134.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and goofy games followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culver's. The fee is $3 per person. Preregister at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Community yard sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will have two community yard sales, set for Sept. 17 and Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Table space to sell household items is $10, and some tables are available to rent for $5. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from local vendors. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/YardSale or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option #2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Preregistration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Father-daughter Sweetheart Ball
North Port Parks & Recreation's father-daughter Sweetheart Ball is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Take “A Walk Among the Stars” for an evening of Hollywood glam; including dancing, refreshments, entertainment. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father figures are welcome with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Does your child prefer quieter spaces? Sensory hour is from 6-7 p.m. featuring less-intense music and lighting. A sensory-friendly area, sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. It's $20 per couple, $10 for additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall or at the Morgan or Mullen activity centers, or visit CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
