Shop, save, donate
The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library are conducting a fundraiser with FiveBelow in Cocoplum Village, 18299 Tamiami Trail, that's timed to take advantage of Florida's Back to School sales tax holiday. FiveBelow is giving 10% of its sales proceeds the Friends of the Library when shoppers mention the Friends fundraiser at checkout. Tax-exempt items include clothing and footwear, accessories, fanny packs, wallets and purses, socks and slippers, leggings and tights, and hats and caps, backpacks, and more. The nonprofit's FriendShop is at 4675 Career Lane, at Toledo Blade and Cranberry.
Beach playground rebuild
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public through Sept. 2, for equipment replacement. Park patrons are asked to avoid the construction area until all work is complete.
Blood drive
The Rotary Club of Rotonda and the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a OneBlood Drive to from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the marina parking lot across the street from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood Towel, a Chick-fil-A coupon, and a Wellness Checkup. You may register online for an appointment at OneBlood.org now and use Sponsor Code 64657.
Bridge games
The newly formed and member-owned Greater Venice Duplicate Club is holding ACBL-sanctioned games at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Games are 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Cost is $8. If you want to play but need a partner, call club manager Margaret Tominosky at 941-223-3712. To learn more, visit bridgewebs.com.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups is open for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
Englewood Back to School Bash
The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Meet the city manager
North Port Forward, a nonprofit organization to inform, educate, and inspire citizens in North Port is sponsoring a Meet & Mingle series with a presentation from North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Commissioner Debbie Mc Dowell’s district, District 3, at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Light refreshments available. All citizens of North Port are invited, however registration is required at www.northportforward.com/events. For more information call 941-888-0134.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and goofy games followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culver's. The fee is $3 per person. Preregister at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Preregistration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live here full time. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is now open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
