Shop, save, donate

The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library are conducting a fundraiser with FiveBelow in Cocoplum Village, 18299 Tamiami Trail, that’s timed to take advantage of Florida’s Back to School sales tax holiday. FiveBelow is giving 10% of its sales proceeds the Friends of the Library when shoppers mention the Friends fundraiser at checkout. Tax-exempt items include clothing and footwear, accessories, fanny packs, wallets and purses, socks and slippers, leggings and tights, and hats and caps, backpacks and more. The nonprofit’s FriendShop is at 4675 Career Lane, at Toledo Blade and Cranberry.


