Mother & Son Night

North Port’s annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It’s $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Preregistration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-PARK(7275).{/div}


