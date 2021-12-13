Sing-Along
The Lemon Bay Historical Society plans its annual Christmas holiday Sing-Along for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Pastor Don Burlock and Mary Burlock of Englewood United Methodist Church will lead the festivities with organ, piano, accordion and alto horn accompaniment. Admission to the Sing-A-Long is free, but the nonprofit Historical Society welcomes donations. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Art Center party
The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way will host a combined celebration of the new exhibit titled “Get Inspired by the Holidays” and Holiday Party at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Awards and prizes will be presented also. Members are asked to bring a dish to share. The gift shop will also be open to purchase those one-of-a-kind, last minute gifts. For additional information call 941-423-6460.
Tunnel of Lights
Englewood Carwash will have a "Tunnel of Lights" display from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 23 at 287 S. Indiana Ave., Ennglewood. The tunnel has more than 5,000 lights to see, and will feature Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch and more.
Swim with Santa
Swim with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Wear your swimsuits, bring your camera for photo ops, play games, win prizes, do crafts, enjoy hot chocolate. Cost is $10 per child, with complimentary admission for the supervising adult(s). Register at bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim or at North Port Aquatic, Morgan Family, or George Mullen Community Centers. Call Parks & Recreation at 941-429-PARK (7275).
Christmas Eve concerts
Fellowship Church of Englewood invites all to Christmas Eve Concerts at Fellowship’s Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. Concerts will be 4 p.m. 6 p.m. Dec. 24, featuring the music of Pastor Garry Clark, Mitchell Clark & Saltwater Worship. Holiday cookies, pastries and refreshments will be served free at 5:15 p.m. in the Hospitality Cafe. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. Nursery is provided during both concerts. For more information, please contact Fellowship Church at 941-475-7447 or log onto fcenglewood.com.
Christmas dinner pickup
Everyone is invited to enjoy the 30th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Pick up your traditional Christmas feast between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 25. Follow signs around the Church parking lot to quickly place and receive your order. Call to reserve delivery to the homebound at 941-474-5588 extension 101. Leave name and call-back phone number only, as soon as possible, but up until noon on Christmas Day. Donations are appreciated by not required. For information only, call 941-474-5588, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
Family New Year’s Party
The Rotonda West American Legion Post 113, 3436 Indiana Rd, Rotonda West, invites everyone to ring in the New Year of 2022 with a Legion Family New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. Heavy appetizers will be served at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. by The Rusty Cage Band. Cost is $20 by Dec. 20, $25 at the door, and includes food, a drink ticket and champagne toast. Sign up board in the lounge. Call Post at 941-697-3616 for more information.
Kaleidoscope of the Arts
Join the North Port Art Guild for an intoxicating evening of performing artists for the Kaleidoscope of the Arts fundraiser, set for 4:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Plantation Golf and Country Club, Venice. There will be music, singing, a silent auction, gift basket auction and live art auction, dinner and entertainment for $85. Dress as your favorite character or yourself. Visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 941-423-6460 for info or to purchase tickets.
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing on Feb. 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Library bookstore open
The bookstore at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The store offers a great selection of books CDs DVDs magazines and puzzles. Call 941-861-1300 for information.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
