Shaves, Spirits & Stogies
The Englewood Sunset Rotary Club presents An Evening of Shaves, Spirits & Stogies at Barberstry, set for 5-10 p.m. Feb.16 at Barberstry, 2400 S. McCall Road, Suite C, Englewood. Ticket packages range from $50 to $200. All proceeds go to local schools. Tickets are available at shavespiritsandstogies.com. For more information, call 941-255-3342.
'Say I Do Again'
The Kiwanis Club and City of North Port are sponsoring a “Say I Do Again” event Feb. 12 in the Garden of the Five Senses, 4299 Pan American Blvd., with two ceremonies: Informal, come-as-you-are at 3:30 p.m. and formal at 5 p.m. Couples can enjoy a group toast with champagne, mimosa or cider, plus live music, a gift bag, prizes, renewal certificate and photographs. Enter to win 15-minute couple's massage, a one-year free Tommy's Car Wash and a Valentine's gift basket. It's $15 per couple. Proceeds will be split in support of the North Port Kiwanis and Key Club and to launch a new nursing scholarship for the North Port Suncoast Technical College and the North Port Parks & Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. To register, please call 941-429-7275 and select option 2 for assistance.
History presentation
The Lemon Bay Historical Society's next program is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the historic Green Street Church Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
In celebration of Black History Month, Dr. Martha Bireda, director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture, will talk about how African Americans played a significant role in Punta Gorda’s history. The Blanchard House Museum is in a historic home at 406 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Punta Gorda. Originally located three blocks from its present location, the house was built in 1925 and moved in 2002. It was built for the owner, local fisherman Joseph Blanchard and his wife Minnie. He was born in St. Augustine, and had been a steam boat pilot, and she was a mail order bride from Louisiana. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Visit lemonbayhistory.com for more information.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Rummage & Plant Sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual Rummage & Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18-19 at their clubhouse, 480 Yale Street, Olde Englewood. Admission is free. There will be many items and crafts created by club members, and unique plants the members propagate. Pay $3 for a special preview sale 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17. Proceeds benefit the club's scholarship fund. For more information and to donate, call 413-336-7616.
Walk, run at Myakkahatchee
The Environmental Conservancy of North Port and Surrounding Areas will have a 5K fun run-walk Feb. 19 at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Runner, walkers, joggers and leashed dogs are welcome. Choose from a timed run or untimed walk a 5K route or an untimed walk on a 1K route. Learn more at runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RacetoConserve.
Rummage sale
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club will sponsor a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 25 at the Lions Club, 4611 Placida Road, Englewood. Household items, clothing, craft items, jewelry, and accessories will be available. Proceeds will benefit the club’s scholarship fund and local charities. The club welcomes new members. Contact membership chair Claire at rwwcmembership@hotmail.com.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration is first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Winterfest
Nonprofit When All Else Fails and the North Port Kiwanis will present Winterfest, starting at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at American Legion Post 254, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port. Enjoy music by Smoked Mullet, the Jack Michael Band, The Dukes of Brinkley and Maiden Cane. All-day entry is $10. Food trucks and beverages will be available.
Welcome home veterans
The Wm. A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 is hosting a family-friendly Welcome home Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans event from noon to 11 p.m. March 5 at the Post, 4800 Trott Circle, North Port. All veterans who served in those areas and their families are invited. There will be vendor area, a bounce house, Juggles the Clown, a Sno Cone truck, food trucks and a beer wagon from noon to 5 p.m. Live music includes the Flying Drito Bros. at noon, Nobody's Fool at 3 p.m. and the Jack Michael Band at 6 p.m. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
Buchan Fly In
The annual Buchan Fly In is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. View vintage, experimental, homebuilt and general aviation aircraft, meet and greet with visiting pilots. Breakfast is available from The French Artisan from 9-11 a.m., featuring quiche, pastry, orange juice and coffee for $8. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including hamburgers and hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks from a food truck. For information, contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or email conquestmusic@comcast.net.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free sit-down dinners and carry-outs on the first Monday of every month. The March 7 menu includes ham, mac & cheese, green beans, roll, and dessert. Sit-down meals will also include a beverage. Dinners will be served and can be picked up between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Please reserve your meal by noon March 3, using the RSVP link on the church’s homepage, GulfCoveChurch.com. You may also email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or call 941-697-1747 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It's at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Beginner photography
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department’s Beginner Photography course will run 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, March 7-28. Bring DSLR cameras and manuals and learn camera and lens settings, exposure, shutter speeds, and image framing. Cost is $25. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop in at the Morgan Family Community Center or the George Mullen Activity Center to register by March 3.
Library bookstore open
The bookstore at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The store offers a great selection of books CDs DVDs magazines and puzzles. Call 941-861-1300 for information.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
