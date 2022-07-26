Sneakers & Socks drive
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club is planning its third-annual Kicks for Kids new Sneakers and Socks Drive. It's set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Drop off pairs of new sneakers and socks that will be distributed to local school children in need by the nonprofit Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The menu for the Aug. 1 supper is pork loin, new potatoes, green beans, salad, roll and dessert, plus beverage if dine-in. Please make reservations using the RSVP link on the church’s homepage, gulfcovechurch.com. Meals are free, however donations are appreciated. Call 941-697-1747.
Beach playground construction
The playground at Englewood Beach, 2100 Beach Road, will be closed to the public beginning Aug. 1 for replacement. The playground is anticipated to reopen Sept. 2, 2022. Park patrons are asked to avoid the construction area until all work is complete.
Blood drive
The Rotary Club of Rotonda and the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will have a OneBlood Drive to from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the marina parking lot across the street from the Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a OneBlood Towel, a Chick-fil-A coupon, and a Wellness Checkup. You may register online for an appointment at OneBlood.org now and use Sponsor Code 64657.
Food drive
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 25. Partnering with North Port’s Salvation Army location, the church helps provide food for local families in need. Needed items are food staples, personal hygiene products, toiletries, paper towels and bath tissue, laundry detergent and bottled water. Your donations will be unloaded by church members.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups is open for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
NP Back to School Bash
The North Port Young Professionals have planned their second free Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the day. Police and firefighters will have vehicles and demonstrations. Food trucks will be available. The event will continue from 7 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, please email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
Englewood Back to School Bash
The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.
Meet the city manager
North Port Forward, a nonprofit organization to inform, educate, and inspire citizens in North Port is sponsoring a Meet & Mingle series with a presentation from North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Commissioner Debbie Mc Dowell’s district, District 3, at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Light refreshments available. All citizens of North Port are invited, however registration is required at www.northportforward.com/events. For more information call 941-888-0134.
Grandparent’s Day social
North Port Parks & Recreation Department's Grandparent’s Day social is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and goofy games followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culver's. The fee is $3 per person. Preregister at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Preregistration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
