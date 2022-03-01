Kids’ Needs tournament
Kids’ Needs of Englewood will have benefit four-ball golf scramble beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. April 2 at Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club. Fee is $50 per golfer, and will include coffee and doughnuts and light lunch afterwards. Prizes will be awarded. For more information about the tournament and the organization, visit
.
Buchan Fly InThe annual Buchan Fly In is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. View vintage, experimental, home-built and general aviation aircraft, meet and greet with visiting pilots. Breakfast is available from The French Artisan from 9-11 a.m., featuring quiche, pastry, orange juice and coffee for $8. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including hamburgers and hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks from a food truck. For information, contact Dan Harrison at 941-474-1551 or email conquestmusic@comcast.net.
AARP TAX HELP
AARP is offering free in-person tax preparation service to anyone of any age, especially if you are 50 or older and can’t afford to pay for tax preparation.
Membership in AARP is not required. Bring photo ID, Social Security card (or SSA 1099), last year’s tax return and documentation to support their income and deductions. Appointments can be made in person between through April 18 at the following locations and times in North Port:
• Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane.
• Wednesdays: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at San Pedro Church Activity Center, 14380 Tamiami Trail.
• Thursdays: 9-1 p.m., North Port Senior Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
Learn to write poetry
Dr. Roger Singer, a Poet Laureate Emeritus of Connecticut, will teach a poetry writing class for anyone interested in writing their own verse or simply learning more about how poets compose their works of art. Classes are 1-4 p.m. March 2, 9 and 16 in the Community Building of St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Learn from the examples of famous poets and their inspirations, and through the practice of your own writing. Classes are limited to 20 people. There is no cost, and it is not necessary to attend all three classes. Call 941-474-3140 to register by Feb. 28.
‘Building a Play’
Martyna Majok, Pulitzer Prize and Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner, will present “Building a Play: Exploring the Playwright-Director Collaboration” at 5:30 p.m. March 4 at the Hermitage Beach, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Registration is $5 per person. It’s presented in partnership with the Greenfield Foundation and Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Hear from the playwright and her director, Caitlin Sullivan, in a conversation moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg about the director-playwright relationship in developing new work. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Manta Market
The Manta Market at Lemon Bay High School is wrapping up for one more Saturday. It’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
North Port British Ladies
The North Port British Ladies will meet for lunch at noon Monday, March 7 at the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail No. 2728, North Port. All Brits in the area are welcome. Please RSVP to Barbara. Call 941-564-6404.
Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, “Writers on the Air” each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It’s at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.