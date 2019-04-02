On March 26, conductor Andrew Lane brought the Sarasota Orchestra to Englewood for the final show of the season for the Englewood Performing Arts Series. The program of such songs as “Send in the Clowns,” “Oklahoma!” and a George M. Cohan overture had the crowd swaying their heads and tapping their feet in appreciation.
The EPAS organizers take pride in bringing great artists and great music to greater Englewood. The 2019-2020 season is already planned. Visit www.englewoodpas.org or call 941-473-2787 for details.
For more about the Sarasota Orchestra, visit www.sarasotaorchestra.org.
