ENGLEWOOD — As the Ides of March and St. Patrick’s Day approach, it is hard to believe another “season” is winding down, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing to do to keep locals busy.
If anyone is writing a long work of fiction and wants feedback, there is a small group of Suncoast Writers Guild members who meet on the second Saturday each month at 10:30 a.m. to share advice on the project. The Long Writers is just one meeting included in annual membership at the guild. Any member can read short pieces and poems at the third Saturday meeting, also at 10:30. Both meetings are at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Serious poets and poetry lovers meet at 10:15 a.m. on the second Friday monthly at Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road. The Poetry Pod is also included in SWG dues. Contact Harry Barnes for information about SWG at brckbns@yahoo.com
OWOW (writers’ workshop) meets at Englewood Library at 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood, next to Tringali Center. OWOW’s March 23 meeting will focus on flash fiction and will examine some ways to start a new fiction piece or dig out of a plot hole.
Flash fiction prompts will challenge you to create short and gripping narratives that are under 750 words. Flash fiction can be whatever you want it to be. Whether you use the bite-sized stories you write as exercises, standalone pieces, or segments of a larger work, the condensed length is beneficial. You will find that the practice of writing flash fiction will help you gain control over word choice, make your writing feel more kinetic, and increase your abilities when it comes to writing without a clear road map. In other words, follow your intuition without inhibition or outlining ahead.
One of the primary suggestions for short fiction writers is to read quality short stories and learn from the style and development of a total story short enough to read at one time. Englewood has a short story discussion group which meets the last Thursday of each month. March 28’, the selection will be a wonderful story by F. Scott Fitzgerald called “Winter Dreams.”
For a free copy of the short story or a list of flash fiction prompts for the OWOW meeting, email tamiamifl@ comcast.net after March 17, and be sure to clarify whether you want the story or the prompts or both. New members are welcome to both organizations sponsored free under Charlotte Arts and Humanities and the Public Library System.
For those interested in thoughtful discussion groups, Englewood Library offers Cafe Philo at 3 p.m. each Wednesday:
• March 13, "Santayana: What happens to the human race when the family fails?"
• March 20, "Are people happier with more possessions?"
• March 27 "Lifeboat ethics" is a metaphor for resource distribution proposed by the ecologist Garrett Hardin.
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column on writing. You can email her at tamiamifl@comcast.net
