Randy Sandke once played a few avant garde gigs, but this Sunday he'll play his trademark mainstream jazz that made him famous, and that South County Jazz Club concert-goers have enjoyed over the years. The Randy Sandke Quintet concert is 2 p.m. today at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice. Sandke will be accompanied by Peter Barenbregge on sax, Joe Delaney piano, Don Mopsick bass and Dave Pruyn drums. Visit kenfrancklingjazznotes.blogspot.com for information, artist reviews, commentary and photos.