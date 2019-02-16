Hey, Englewood! It’s the Most Favorite Time of the Year. Yes, one of my favorite holidays, time for pitchers and catchers to report for Spring Training!
And I have a questions: Do you happen to have a L’il Slugger at home? Or, perhaps, a (gasp!) READER? If you said “Yes” to either, or even better, both, I’ve got a great news for anyone with children who love baseball and reading.
Sarasota County Libraries is proud to announce a Literacy Partnership with the Baltimore Orioles, also known as the Big League Rader program. So, what is this exciting new reading adventure? Let me tell you all about it. Children ages 6-18 who read three books until March 15 will earn a free ticket to the Major League Baseball Spring Training game at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Kids can also enter a drawing to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on game day, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
Don’t spend the next month riding the pine, get into the game. Swing by Elsie Quirk Library’s Youth desk and pick up your Scorecard. Track your progress and round those bases. Keep reading your three books, then head on “home” to Elsie Quirk and get your Scorecard stamped and signed by a library staff member. Then take your stamped scorecard to the Ed Smith Stadium box office to get your free ticket before March 21!
For more details on the Big League Reader program, visit www.scgov.net/libraries, call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1200, or swing for the fences and stop by in person and we’ll get you set up and ready to read! Come Find Yourself at the Library and become a Big League Reader today.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
