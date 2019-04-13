The Reading Discussion Group will be meeting one last time this season at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They will discuss “Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, which The New York Times Book Review nominated as one of the Best Books of the Year.
“Americanah” tells the sweeping tale of Ifemelu and Obinze, two teenagers in love living in Nigeria, but who dream of America. When strife in their homeland descends, the two plan their journey out of Nigeria, but things don’t always go as planned in life (oh, really?), and they are separated. Ifemelu does reach America, but must confront bigotry and prejudice for the first time – a lone stranger in a strange land. Obinze, who had planned to join her in America – but a new post-9/11 America denies him, and Obinze is swallowed into London’s shadowy demimonde. It will be 15 years before they see each other again.
So, how do these lovebirds find their way back to each other? Well, you’ll have to come to The Reading Discussion Group on Thursday to find out. Join the conversation and Find Yourself at the Library.
The Reading Discussion Group is sponsored by the Friends of Elsie Quirk Library. Come and learn about the many programs and services the Friends support throughout the year. Please consider becoming a Friend of the Elsie Quirk Library today! Membership information can be found at the library or online at www.friendsofelsiequirk.org.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.