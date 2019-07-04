ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood Pioneer Days tradition returns for its 10th year as kids will participate in the Michael O'Donnell Memorial Fish-A-Thon.
Chairs Cathy and Roger Redman believe that every child should have a chance to learn to love fishing as her late son, Michael O'Donnell did.
“My son, Michael, lost his life June 18, 2010 while spear fishing with his twin brother and buddy out at Boca Grande,” Cathy explained. “Michael was known as ‘Captain Snookilla’ and would always ensure a great day of fishing in his presence. Each trip was an adventure with pictures to prove it.”
The event is set for 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Tom Adams Bridge in Englewood. It is free to kids aged 12 and under. Registration is open now. Forms can be obtained at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. All children in a family may be listed on one form. Pre-registration is not required, but participants must be accompanied by an adult. There will be a sign up table at the pier. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. on Aug. 25. Lines will go in the water at 8:15 a.m.
Adults do not need to know how to fish, as the volunteers are experienced and will assist anyone who needs some help.
“During the first fish-a-thon, I walked the pier and enjoyed seeing families enjoy their time together,” Cathy reminisced. “Some parents even stated that it was the first time their child had fished. I was amazed at that statement and thrilled that we all can be part of our community’s memories.”
At 10:30 a.m., trophies will be given for the Longest Fish, Shortest Fish, Ugliest Fish, Heaviest Fish, Most Unusual Catch, and Most Caught Fish. This event believes in good sportsmanship, which means all participants treat other fishermen, the fishing area and the fish caught with respect.
Experienced fishermen from across the community are pitching in to make this a great time for everyone. Although the 2018 Fish-A-Thon was cancelled, the Redmans and organizers look forward to making this year exceptionally memorable!
