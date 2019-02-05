BOCA GRANDE — The Barrier Island Parks Society is throwing a party Saturday to officially relight the historic Boca Grande Rear Entrance Range Light, now officially designated as Gasparilla Island Light.
The public is invited to the event, which starts at 4 p.m. The day will include escorted lighthouse climbs on a first-come, first-served, followed by entertainment, wine and snacks at 5 p.m. and an official ceremony at 6 p.m.
The ceremony will thank the “miracle workers” who restored this island icon and the hundreds of donors whose generosity made it possible.
The light will be turned on at sunset and the party continued until 8 p.m.
Built in 1881 in Delaware, the range light was moved to Gasparilla Island in 1927 and first lit in 1932. Over the decades, the elements and reduced government funding for maintenance resulted in the rapid deterioration of the structure and the 7-plus acres of beachfront property it stands on.
But now where there was once a rusting, decaying neglected eyesore stands a proud lady, completely restored to her 1927 splendor.
The effort culminated following decades of perseverance by BIPS’ leadership to have the land and structure conveyed to local governance from the federal government and U.S. Coast Guard and two years of brilliant restoration work by a team of experts.
The effort was funded by big-hearted individuals and families along with small business donations and grants, all mentioned on the large bronze plaque that will also be unveiled at the event.
This is truly history in the making. The light has been off since the restoration began in the fall of 2016. During the restoration process, the lighthouse was decommissioned and BIPS applied for the license to operate it as a Private-Aid-To-Navigation.
In 2018, the Coast Guard awarded BIPS stewards of the light making the future operation and maintenance the responsibility of the Barrier Islands Park Society.
During this downtime, BIPS commissioned the building of an exact replica of the fourth order Fresnel lens originally operating in the light tower. This historic lighting mechanism will again light our skies from dusk to dawn, beginning at sundown Saturday.
BIPS announced recently it has been awarded the Florida Trust Award for outstanding achievement in restoration for this effort.
The celebration takes place at the lighthouse, 220 Gulf Blvd., Boca Grande. Parking is available at the end of Wheeler Street, across from the lighthouse with shuttle transportation to and from the lighthouse.
- Jim Grant is with Barrier Island Parks Society
