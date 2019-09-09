Charlotte County is ready to make it official. The county has planned a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for 2:30 p.m. Thursday to commemorate the completion of the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.

The $9 million recreation center was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. Tandem Construction built the 23,000-square-foot facility, which includes a multi-purpose gymnasium, fitness center, multi-purpose rooms, and a community garden.

For information, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics under Popular Links.

