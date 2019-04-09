ENGLEWOOD — For one day during a busy time of year, the Englewood Sports Complex will be quiet.
Once a year, the county hires contractors to spray all of its 123 athletic fields with preventative pesticides to stem the proliferation of red fire ants and mole crickets. A contractor has been spraying the ball fields, said Al Mosher, a Parks and Recreation manager with the county's athletics division.
Today is a big spray day for the Englewood Sports Complex off River Road.
If it doesn't rain — and rain is in the forecast, as a weather front moves southward through the state — the spraying will go on today. That means no Little League baseball practice, softball or youth soccer.
Sarasota County will be ready to reopen all the Englewood ball fields Wednesday, if all goes according to plan.
For more information, call 941‑861‑5000.
