I am back from my short jaunt to Daytona Beach and the kids are back to school — I can’t believe it is already almost Labor Day.
Wrap up your summer at the library and come in to learn something new. Stop in on Tuesday to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group at noon. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
You can hang out in the cool air until Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
On Wednesday at 3 p.m. Café Philo having another one of their interesting discussions about current topics. Gather with others to have some stimulating dialog about this topic. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants.
On Friday at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
And then it’s Labor Day Weekend and Pioneer Days is here! Start the weekend off Saturday morning with the Cardboard Boat Race at Ann Dever Memorial Park. You’ll need to start building your ‘boat’ now if you expect it to be sea-worthy by next weekend. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m.
After you work up an appetite getting your cardboard boat to the finish line, you can come down to Pioneer Park for the family friendly Shipwreck Dance with a costume contest. The party starts at 6 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs and blankets and no coolers, drinks or food.
This event was revived in 2011 and owes it roots to the Pioneer Days "Street Dance." It features a handful of selected food trucks and the best music in Englewood. Partygoers can dress in their best (or worst) Shipwreck gear or attire that reflects this year’s theme, "Living the Dream…" and enter our costume contest. The festival at Pioneer Park kicks off Sunday at noon.
On Labor Day, the huge parade kicks off at 9 a.m., followed by more fun at Pioneer Park. For more information about the festival and all the events, go to www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
Get out and join your community at Pioneer Days!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
