ENGLEWOOD — The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets will host the annual Award Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 28 at The Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road.
Winners will be announced for The Englewood Legends Award, along with the annual Smoked Mullet Award. The winners are chosen for their contributions to the area’s past growth and successes.
Longtime resident Eric Fogo will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The keynote speaker will be Carol Leonard
Leonard has been an Englewood resident since 1980. She retired from Charlotte County Public Schools in 2011, where she had taught biology, honors biology, marine biology and anatomy and physiology courses at Lemon Bay High School.
She designed and implemented a field program at Cedar Point Environmental Park which continues annually to bring fourth graders to the outdoor classroom. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts and her master's degree from the University of Rhode Island.
Carol sits on the Board of Directors of Coastal Wildlife Club, a 100% charitable not-for-profit organization, best known for its role in monitoring Manasota Key beaches for turtle nesting activities. During the six-month sea turtle nesting season, she monitors nesting activity as a member of the Coastal Wildlife Club Turtle Patrol.
Since 1997, she has helped to organize and implement outreach activities for the Turtle Patrol to school and community groups in addition to her roles as Board Secretary and assisting with orientation and training of new turtle patrol volunteers. Carol shares her interest in and advocacy for local history as our local representative on the Charlotte County Historical Advisory Committee. She is a founding member and currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Englewood Archives.
“The continuing Smoked Mullet Award recognizes our living legends who have volunteered so much of their time and resources building a better Englewood, but at the same time, may not have ever been recognized for those efforts,” explains Englewood Chamber of Commerce past president Nita Edmondson-Cole, who started the award in 1996.
Past Smoked Mullet Award winners are Dr. John Flower, Mac Horton, Leah Lasbury, John “Pat” Fitzgerald, Ferold Davis, Don Platt, Eunice Albritton, Tom Dignam, William “Billy” Davis, David Dignam, Joe Czerwinski, Dennis Girard, Bill Stiver Sr., Larry Nicol, Charlie Hicks, Diana Harris, Esther Horton, Fred Beck, Rex Rowley and Gary Schroeder.
“This luncheon is important for two reasons," Edmondson-Cole. "First, it helps us understand the efforts it took to build this beautiful area so many of us call home. Secondly, life here continues to change; new generations have new ideas. If we can preserve memories of the pioneers who made it all happen, the next generation may possibly be motivated to one day become an Englewood pioneer, and make a difference themselves.”
Gary Schroeder, 2018 winner and honorary chairman adds, “Thank you to our generous sponsors this year.” They are A Cut Above Salon, Anthony Leonard Roofing, Babe’s Ace Hardware, Anderson Englewood Shell Station, Giffels Webster Engineers, Key Agency Insurance, contractor Leo Pfliger, Market Wise Advertising, Michael Looney Electric, Rowley Insurance, Sean’s Carpet Cleaning, Short Stop Printing, Suncoast Architects, Stivers Automotive, Tall Pines Realty and The Waverly Restaurant.
Tickets are $27 each, and space is limited. Tickets are available through the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and on the website, www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.