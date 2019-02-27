ROTONDA WEST — Looking for a Girl’s Day out?
The members of the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club are planning their annual Spring Fling Fashion Show & Luncheon for March 23 at the Rotonda Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Tickets are $30 for the entire event, which includes lunch. All proceeds will benefit Kids Needs of Englewood and Take Stock in Children. There will be many door prizes and opportunity drawings.
For tickets please call, Linda Gagnon at 603-533-1547.
