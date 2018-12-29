Happy 2019! We here at Elsie Quirk Library hope everyone had a joyous holiday season! Is everyone making their “new” New Year’s Resolutions? Mine is to lose 20 pounds. Same resolution for 20-plus years, but I’ve got a good feeling this year…
If you’re not the New Year’s Resolution type, but are looking for a new goal, I have great news for you. For the second year, Sarasota County Libraries is hosting Beanstack’s 2019 Winter Reading Challenge, with a goal of reading 6,000 minutes total.
This exciting national reading initiative event is sponsored by billionaire and “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban, who is challenging libraries nationwide to encourage library patrons to read 70,000 books during the month of January. If the goal is met, Mr. Cuban will donate $10,000 to the top performing libraries.
The 2019 Winter Reading Challenge is open to all ages and reading levels. To participate, register online at pre-registration is now open at scgov.beanstack.org, where you can log your reading hours, track the titles you’ve read, and even write book reviews and find reading recommendations!
It’s easy to get started:
• Register for one of our reading programs through Beanstack!
• Log your reading, write reviews, and get reading recommendations!
• Earn virtual badges along the way!
Register today and join us at Elsie Quirk Library and be a part of this Winter Reading Challenge! On your mark, get set … read!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
