Suncoast Humane Society celebrates Adopt-A-Cat Month, traditionally observed in June, by getting an early start with a feline adoption special. Now through June 30, you can adopt a feline companion for just $10, plus rabies vaccine and County license tag.
Every year in June the feline population increases heavily, filling shelters across the country with cats and kittens who need a loving home. The advantages to adopting a shelter cat go beyond this great, low adoption fee. All adoptable cats at Suncoast Humane Society are ready and eager to go home. This means they are already spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia/AIDS, dewormed, and microchipped.
“Operating one of Florida’s few ‘open admissions’ shelters, we never turn away an animal in need,” said Phil Snyder, executive director. “Pet overpopulation is a tragedy that puts stress on the animals, the staff and our aging facility. This often causes an influx of homeless and abandoned animals being brought in and cared for at the shelter. Our main goal is to find as many homes as possible for our shelter’s cats.”
Adoptable cats are available at Suncoast Humane Society’s Adoption Center, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, and at their six satellite adoption centers inside Petco in Port Charlotte and North Venice, and Pet Supermarket in Englewood, Venice, South Venice and North Port.
To view all adoptable animals (cats, dogs, bunnies, etc.) and learn more about the adoption process, please visit www.humane.org, or stop by the shelter in person. For more information and adoption hours, please call Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474‐7884.
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal shelters, no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed, age or size. Reaching over 450 square miles and 11 communities, the organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. These programs and services are made possible solely by individual donations, wills and bequests and limited grants from foundations. No funding is received from national humane groups or local, state or federal government.
