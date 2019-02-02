Time flies when you’re having fun, and that can only mean that Lemon Bay Fest is here. Join us for some great free programs sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library, the Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library and other community partners.
Take a tour of Englewood while listening to the history of the area. Tours are provided throughout the week with guides from the Southwest Historical Organization of Resources and Education (SHORE). To schedule a tour or for more information, contact Betty Nugent at 941-475-2696.
The Open Studio in Englewood is having an open house from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday. Join them to celebrate art with music, drinks, food, activities and entertainment.
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is having an open house on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Join the ladies at the historic house on the corner of Cocoanut Avenue and Maple street for craft and quilting demonstrations, refreshments and fun.
Presenter Jim Clubb is at the Elsie Quirk Library Monday morning at 10:30 am. Mr. Clubb talks about the incorporation of the town of Sarasota and shares some fun facts about Englewood. Monday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Elsie Quirk Library, you can watch the film “Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place.” This film includes fascinating stories of Patrick Smith’s life, adventures, experiences and how Florida’s past inspired the author to write his novel, “A Land Remembered.”
On Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., at the Englewood Charlotte Library we pleased to have John McCarthy with us from the Historic Spanish point. John is here to talk about “History at the Water’s Edge,” an exploration of the significance of this landmark and how it played a big part in the history of this area.
On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., we visit with archaeologist Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network. Her presentation is called “Who Made the Everglades,” an exploration of the geological and cultural history of the Everglades.
Thursday morning I’ll be at Englewood Beach for Beach Story Time. Join me for a Valentine’s craft and a book at the pavilion next to the playground.
Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., we have Theresa Schober, manager of the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch. Ms. Schober talks about the history of cattle ranching in our area.
On Friday at 11:30 a.m., Leslie Newberry from the SW Florida Fossil Society discusses fossils in our area.
You can tour the Historic Cookie House from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. This program is sponsored by the Charlotte County Historical Center.
The week culminates with the Cracker Fair on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Pioneer Plaza on Dearborn Street.
For more detailed program descriptions and to see what else is going on around town check out lemonbayhistory.com/cracker-fair-lemon-bay-fest/ or stop in the library to pick up a brochure.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
