It’s the most wonderful time of the year, to be sure, and all of us “library elves” here at Elsie Quirk have an exciting, fun-filled, lineup of holiday events and programs. We promise your December will be most memorable.
On Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m., we’re presenting an extra-special “S.T.E.A.M.-themed Holiday Crafts & Carols” event for children ages 5-11. Sing along with festive music while creating your own unique ornament or holiday craft. Registration is required for this event, so please call Elsie Quirk Library at 941-861-1200, or swing on in and save your place in person.
Now, I have a question that’s just for kids: Have you ever drawn Santa’s face? (Yes, all hands are up, I see.) Okay, how about this? Have you ever used technology to draw Santa’s face? (Hey, where did all those hands go?) Light up both sides of your brain and get a li’l bit creative and a li’l bit techie at our “Winter Break: Drawing Santa Faces” event, which takes place on at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20. Kids ages 7-13 will joy a guided drawing lesson just for kids using Access Video on Demand Just for Kids: Art with Joy. Registration is required, so don’t forget to call us or stop in for more information.
Continuing our seasonal theme, Elsie Quirk’s Monday Night Movies for the month of December will showcase beloved holiday classics that will make you smile and get you into the holiday spirit.
So, if you’re new in town, or just got back in town, or somehow just found yourself walking along Dearborn, come on down to Elsie Quirk Library. It’s a great place to meet new people and learn new things. Or, perhaps you’ll discover a quiet, cozy corner or spot, where you can get nice and comfortable, and then get lost in a really, really good book.
Now is the very best time to find yourself at the library. There is always something going on at Elsie Quirk, and I can’t wait to see you here.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St. call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
