The Family Garden Club of Englewood will meet at 10 a.m. March 12 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St.
The topic will be “Using Bamboo in the Garden.” Speaker will be Debbie Slone, co-owner of the Pottery Express and Bamboo Farm in Punta Gorda. Her talk will cover the various bamboos to use in Florida gardens and how to best use them. Join us at this meeting to learn how bamboo can become part of your garden landscape.
Debbie will bring Rob Donadio. He is the farm’s bamboo grower and has been with them since 2012. Rob is the bamboo expert that is fun to talk to as you can see his passion for plants and the beautiful outdoors. Debbie and Rob will be available at the meeting to answer questions.
A coffee social will follow this meeting and everyone will have the opportunity to meet other attendees and club members. Everyone is welcome. Please check www.fgcefl.com for more details on this event and other scheduled club activities.
