Bypass completion delayed again
VENICE — The widening of U.S. 41 Bypass from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard now has an estimated completion date of August.
The project was originally expected to be done in February, then in July, then in late summer and now in August, according to the District One RoadWatch Report for next week.
The report states that the oft-delayed shift of northbound and southbound traffic toward the median was rescheduled for June 23.
Draft land rules ready for reviewVENICE — The first draft of the new city land development regulations has approved by the Venice Planning Commission for review.
The public can submit general or specific comments on sections of the first draft. The deadline for public comment is Sept. 1.
Public workshops on the rules will be held but have not yet been scheduled.
Review the LDR draft and submit your comments at TinyURL.com/k3ter368.
Floodplain plan available onlineVENICE — The city’s CRS Floodplain Management Committee will be holding public meetings to discuss updates to the city’s floodplain management plan, whose purpose is to protect people and property, ensure federal flood insurance is available, save tax dollars and to avoid liability and lawsuits.
The latest update to the plan was June 2020.
For more information and to view drafts of the plan, visit TinyURL.com/y8259npe.
Boardwalk replacement to beginVENICE — Next week a contractor will begin replacing the old wooden boardwalk that runs from the North Brohard Park parking area to the beach just to the north of Fins restaurant.
The boardwalk will not be accessible during the project, which is expected to take about a month. The public should plan to use a different beach access during this period.
Training to close Higel Marine ParkVENICE — Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue will be conducting water rescue training at Higel Marine Park, 1250 Tarpon Center Drive, on Aug. 19, Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.
The park will be closed from midnight to 5 p.m. on each of these dates.
Boaters can use the Marina Park boat ramp located, 301 E. Venice Ave., near the Venice Train Depot, during these closures.
Bike ride rescheduled for Aug. 19VENICE — The city’s monthly bicycle ride will be held on the third Thursday of the month, Aug. 19, instead of the usual second Thursday.
Led by City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper, the 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice begins at 10 a.m.
Meet at the Gazebo in Centennial Park. Bring your bike and a helmet. Culpepper will lead a brief safety discussion prior to the ride.
Email dculpepper@venicegov.com for more information.
