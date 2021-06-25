‘The Science of Soil’
VENICE — Join Stephen Suau of Progressive Water Resources at the next People for Trees virtual meeting, set for 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
“The Science of Soil” will explain the contributing factors for the nutrient levels rising in area waterways.
Suau is a watershed manager who co-chaired Sarasota County’s original Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program and served as a technical advisor and co-authored the Gulf Coast Community Foundations “Community Playbook for Clean Water.”
To register for the program email treelady12001@yahoo.com for the link, visit www.peoplefortrees.com or contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Warm Mineral Springs for free
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed. Spa services are not included in the free admission.
For more information about Warm Mineral Springs Park, including general rules and prohibited items, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.
Dive-In Movie at Aquatic Center
NORTH PORT — Find your float and watch a movie Aug. 21 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd.
Vote for “Moana” or “Ice Age: Continental Drift” through July 9 on the Aquatic Center’s Facebook page.
Gates open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting after sunset. The fee is $10 per participant and advanced registration is required at http://bit.ly/NPACDiveInMovie or in-person at the North Port Aquatic Center, George Mullen Activity Center, or at the Morgan Family Community Center.
Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 941-429-7275.
Bluegrass Bash
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features three bands, Flat Land, Heartland Jam Band and If & When on June 26 at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion. Beginning Bluegrass Jam at 10 a.m., with Flat Land at 1 p.m. then Heartland Jam Band followed by If & When. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org.
Fourth of July barbecue
VENICE — Join the Knights of Columbus 7052 for a barbecue celebration on July 3. Snacks and drinks at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, corn on the cob and an ice cream bar. Includes ice tea, lemonade and water.
Cold beer and wine are also available. Cost is $15 per person. Register online at epiphanyknights.org.
For cash/check payments, register with Nancy Kraszewski at 284-814-9954. Knights of Columbus is at 512 Substation Road, Venice.
4th of July celebration
NORTH PORT — William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 will host a 4th of July celebration at 3 p.m. July 4.
Free hot dogs and hamburgers fresh from the grill, drink specials and raffles.
Featuring live music by Nashville recording artist Johnny Lee Howard.
William A. Garvey VFW Post 8203 is at 4860 Trott Circle, North Port. For more information, call 941-426-6865.
North Port Freedom Fest
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has its annual Freedom Fest Fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4 at the North Port High School football field, 6400 W Price Blvd. Before the fireworks, enjoy live music, games, vendors and activities on the Butler Park fields, vendors and a community sing-along.
Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.
Watch from your vehicle or your parking space, or from the grass at the Butler Park multi-purpose fields, or online via a Facebook Live stream. Check www.CityofNorthPort.com/FreedomFestival for updates or call 941-429-7275 for information.
Venice Fireworks
VENICE — Fourth of July fireworks will be from 9-9:30 p.m. July 4 from Humphris Park (South Jetty) at 2000 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice.
The fireworks can be viewed from area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and around Venice. Social distancing is encouraged.
Officials want boats to be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. July 4; the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about 45 minutes after the display’s grand finale.
Cabaret by the Bay
SARASOTA — The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces July dates for Cabaret by the Bay, a series performances held in the Grand Foyer.
Blues songstress Lauren Mitchell headlines the performances at 7:30 p.m. July 9-10. Doors open at 7 p.m. and limited seating is available with a maximum of four guests per table. Mitchell will be accompanied by musical collaborator Michael Hensley.
Drinks and light appetizers by Mattison’s at the Van Wezel will be available for purchase. Tables for up to two guests are $40 and tables for up to four guests are $80.
Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office at, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food and beverage are not included in the price of the table reservation.
Sandbar Music Festival
BOCA GRANDE — Get ready to float your cares away at the end of the summer blowout Music Festival on the Boca Grande Sandbar, off Dog Island. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Music by American Made, Pure Country and Tobacco Rd Band.
For more information, call 305-761-8860 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Big-Boy-Toyz-Expo-239558723194226.
Florida International Air Show
PUNTA GORDA — The Florida International Air Show is set for Oct. 16-17 at the Punta Gorda Airport, Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda.
For details, visit www.floridaairshow.com.
Chalk Festival
VENICE — The Chalk Festival is back Oct. 29-31 with a final viewing day Nov. 1 at Venice Airport, 150 Airport Ave. E., Venice.
Artists will use chalk as their medium to create oversized masterpieces as spectators are invited to watch.
A new layout will provide lounge settings, beverages and plenty to eat. A curated festival with select artists bringing you the best the art form has to offer.
A separate area for children of all ages will afford all the opportunity to give chalk art a try, both on the ground and on chalk walls. Live music, vendors, fun and spirits.
Artists, volunteers and spectators are encouraged to dress up to help set the weekends playful goblin mood.
Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/chalk-festival-tickets-154889076397.
Scholarship Clambake
SARASOTA — New College of Florida will celebrate the 42nd anniversary of its annual Scholarship Clambake, hosted by the New College Foundation at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The event will take place on the New College bayfront beside College Hall, 5800 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota.
Featuring cocktails at sunset, New England fare and a live auction, Clambake has been one of Sarasota’s most popular philanthropic events for more than four decades. All ticket proceeds benefit student scholarships.
Tickets start at $250, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call 941-487-4800.
‘A Christmas Wish’ with Emanne Beasha
PUNTA GORDA — Emanne Beasha is an American singer born in 2008 who has been singing since she was 2 years old and has always loved performing on stage.
Beasha was a top 10 finalist in “America’s Got Talent” season 14. 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or 941-205-8545.
