Hurricane season is almost upon us. Take time now to get prepared. Visit the library and pick up your copy of Sarasota County’s “Are You Ready? Disaster Planning Guide” to help you to make a plan before, during, and after a storm.
First and foremost, know your evacuation level to find out if you live in an area that could be affected by storm surge flooding or if you’re in a home that could be unsafe during a hurricane. You can find your level on the evacuation zone map that is included in the Disaster Planning Guide.
Once you know your evacuation level, make an evacuation plan. Determine if and when you would have to evacuate, where you will go and how you will get there. Locate the best place for you and your family and don’t forget about your pets.
Make sure you have a well-stocked emergency supply kit. Your kit should contain enough supplies to get you through the storm and for a potential lengthy recovery period. Stock up now and store these supplies where you can get to them quickly. A checklist of the most important items for your supply kit is included in the Disaster Planning Guide.
Communication is key before, during and after a storm. Sarasota County utilizes the CodeRED notification system for emergency notices. Residents, business and property owners in Sarasota County are urged to register so that you can receive CodeRED calls and alerts for emergency events.
Don’t wait until the last minute to prepare. Stores often sell out of supplies and evacuation centers fill up. Make an emergency plan and follow it. Once you are prepared, help your neighbor get ready too.
For more information on storm preparedness and to register for CodeRED visit scgov.net or call 941-861-5000. The “Are You Ready? Disaster Planning Guide” is available at all Sarasota County Libraries. Be prepared and stay safe this storm season!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
