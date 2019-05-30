ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Family YMCA's flag football season started off Saturday and will continue today at the YMCA field.
The American Youth Football Association's Englewood Cats officials are helping the YMCA with its program. Today's schedule begins at 9 a.m. and continues to 11:30 a.m. The first hour has the kids learning the basic fundamentals of football. Then there will be practices from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., followed by games from 10:45 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
"We had about 25 kids out for last Saturday's opener," said Shane Whitmore of the Cats. "That isn't that much, but that's probably because of the holiday weekend. We expect more this Saturday.
"We had the kids divided into two divisions: 7 to 9 years old and 10 to 14 years old."
The players will be playing on an 80-yard field, similar to what other area flag football programs have.
"I'd say about half of the kids in the program have never played sports before," said Whitmore. "Some have."
The YMCA flag football program will continue into late July, just before the start of the Cats' fall tackle football season. Some of the flag football players may go on to play with the Cats.
Youths can sign up for the flag football camp at the Family YMCA. The fee for the full 10 weeks is $50 for YMCA members and $60 for non-members.
Little League All-Stars
The Englewood Little League 10-12 and junior All-Stars will be named today (Saturday). Shane Whitehead is the manager of the 10-12 all-stars and Sean Kirsten is the assistant coach. Kirsten is the manager of the junior division team and Lonne Moore is the assistant coach. Practices will start soon at the Englewood Sports Park.
The 10-12 tournament will be later this month at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota. The junior division tournament will be in Venice. Englewood and Venice are the only All-Star junior teams in District 16. Englewood dominated Venice in regular-season junior division action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.