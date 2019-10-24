October is when we celebrate fear. We dress up as what we fear, laugh at what we fear, and gleefully keep our fear at bay with tiny candies. Whatever your fears, Elsie Quirk Library can help you with the celebrating, exploring, or conquering of them.
Want to plunge into the shadowy corners of the psyche? Check out our display of thrillers and horror stories, or peruse the movie section for something to watch while peeking nervously through your hands.
Want to face your fear of technology? Come to the reference desk and ask our brave and bold librarians about upcoming programs, or throw your most chilling library digital resource question at them.
Do you have Deweyphobia — fear of the Dewey Decimal System? Stop by my office in the back corner and let me talk you through it.
Sometimes knowledge is all you need to overcome fear.
I myself used to harbor a palpable fear of black holes. On occasions that I unavoidably found myself in a planetarium, I had to close my eyes and think grounding thoughts.
But one day, a wise and very knowledgeable cosmetologist — yes, ironically, a cosmetologist not a cosmologist — pointed out that, first of all, I was under no credible threat from black holes since I am not a space traveler as of yet. And secondly, if I was sucked into a black hole, maybe it would be a portal to another dimension, and wouldn’t that be an amazing opportunity!
Fear dissolved, new perspective gained.
The library can offer you new perspective, valuable information, qualitative evidence, and treats for your imagination.
The library is a wealth of how-to guidance to prepare for what you fear, whether it’s the zombie apocalypse, doing your taxes, hurricanes, job interviews, or hidden mildew build-up.
Are your fears, like mine, more abstract? (I no longer fear black holes, in fact I now find them exciting and intriguing and full of potential, but I do harbor an abiding fear of Crater Lake.)
Knowledge is the tool for defeating fear of the unknown. We invite you to come into the Elsie Quirk Library during October, and all year-round, to celebrate fear by learning! You will find me doing just that— in the 917 section looking up facts about Crater Lake, or in the 797 section compiling information on water safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.