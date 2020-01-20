ENGLEWOOD — Since 1971, the Lemon Bay Conservancy has worked to protect environmentally sensitive lands and enhance local water quality.
As a nonprofit, the Conservancy cannot survive without support.
Conservancy members will celebrate with their annual “Toast to the Coast” fundraiser this weekend at Lemon Bay Golf Course.
“It’s an opportunity to donate and help protect coastal waters,” said Lemon Bay Conservancy president Jim Cooper of the fundraiser. Supporting the Conservancy is also an opportunity to learn more and protect local juvenile nurseries of tarpon, snook and other game fish, he said.
Southwest of Rotonda, off Placida Road at Gasparilla Pines Boulevard, the Conservancy in 2010 purchased the defunct 85-acre Wildflower golf course along Lemon Creek. The property was more environmentally valuable than many people first suspected.
Conservancy members soon discovered Wildflower was a haven for young tarpon less than a year old and less than a foot long.
The Conservancy nets the baby tarpon six times a year to estimate the size of the population. Working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, state researchers have determined Wildflower is a “very productive” nursery for tarpon, Cooper said.
Since its purchase, Conservancy volunteers have worked to restore the property as a natural habitat for native plants and animals. The preserve is open to the public. Lemon Bay High School marine biology students have had access to Wildflower for their science projects.
This year, the Conservancy will continue with its restoration efforts, Cooper said. A goal is to expand existing Wildflower ponds and create new ponds that will be linked to the tidal Lemon Creek. Ultimately, the restoration will improve and expand the habitat for the baby tarpon.
The Conservancy will be also taking on other projects this year, Cooper said, such as monitoring the effectiveness of using artificial habitats of barnacles and oysters to clean water around private docks.
Toasting the Coast
The Toast-the-Coast fundraiser is the Conservancy’s only fundraiser. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m., with festivities from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Lemon Bay Golf Course, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Tickets are $100 per person. For reservations or to learn more, call 941-830-8922 or visit www.lemonbayconservancy.com.
The venue will include tapas and other fine foods, one free drink and a cash bar, live light jazz music, raffles, live and silent auctions.
“We’ve got so many lovely donations,” said Cheryl Tough, co-chairwoman of the fundraiser with Hillay Dahms.
Among the special donations for the silent auction, the Conservancy will be auctioning off memorabilia signed by former President George W. Bush and donated by the Coral Creek Golf Club. The items include a framed and signed Titleist “43” golf ball with the presidential seal, a framed and signed pin flag and a signed 2001 inaugural “first day” commemoration of his swearing in as president.
Bids for the presidential memorabilia will be accepted until 9 a.m. Friday. Bids can be made at the Lemon Bay Conservancy office, 150 S. McCall Road, Suite 2, Englewood.
The main Conservancy mission is not forgotten.
The fundraiser will include commemorative toasts to the environmental health of local waters made by Wesley Locke of the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce; Matt Bunting, a FWC field researcher; Gail Cleveland of Smart Studio on Boca Grande; Lemon Bay High School teachers Susan Chabot, Andrea “Andy” Green and Mia Conlon; and Eric Knight, dockmaster at the Boca Grande Marina.
The toasts reflect back to the Conservancy’s original mission:
“To forever protect and preserve the natural features of Lemon Bay, Charlotte Harbor, their surrounding waters and uplands, and vital fish and wildlife habitat, through property preservation, environmental education and advocacy for sustainable land and water conservation policies and practices.”
Ultimately, the Conservancy hopes to carry on that mission for another 50 years.
“The Lemon Bay Conservancy (board) maintains a review of state and local issues that may impact our area and advocates for appropriate decisions,” Cooper wrote in a letter to supporters. “Alone and hand-in-hand with other organizations, we seek to serve as a voice of the people.”
For more information, visit lemonbayconservancy.org or call 941-830-8922.
