ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Conservancy thinks people need a better understanding of water quality.
Conservancy president Jim Cooper said the intensity and duration of the 2018 toxic red tide algae bloom set off widespread alarms, awareness and concerns over water quality.
The conservancy is responding with its “Our Water: Our Future” water quality symposium, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 at the Manasota Beach Club on Manasota Key. The symposium is $35, plus tax and gratuities, for a buffet lunch. Reservations are requested since seating is limited to 50 participants.
“This will be a quality event featuring select local expert veteran environmental speakers,” Cooper said. “The symposium is really designed for people who want to find out what’s going on and who want to get involved.”
Cooper hopes this symposium will be one in a series. The conservancy intends to schedule a second educational symposium in the fall, he said.
The symposium will include talks by Steve Suau, a leading engineer who helped develop the Dona Bay, Lemon Bay and other watershed plans; and Sarasota County environmental manager supervisor John Ryan.
Representatives of N.E.S.T. (Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Teams) and S.T.A.R.T. (Solutions To Avoid Red Tide) will be participating in the symposium. The Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program will be participating to teach the public how to make use of its water atlas.
The symposium will also include two field trips, one to Cedar Point Environmental Park on Placida Road, and then a visit to the marine laboratory at Lemon Bay High School, across from the park on Placida Road.
For reservations, call the Manasota Beach Club at 941-474-2614. To learn more about the Lemon Bay Conservancy, visit lemonbayconservancy.org.
