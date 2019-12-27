BOCA GRANDE — The Boca Grande Historical Society will present speaker Christine P. Johnson, the president of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium, 131 First St. W., Boca Grande. A reception will follow the presentation in the Woman's Club Room of the Community Center.
Since the 1960s Floridians have taxed themselves in order to save and have access to their important lands, forever. Johnson will detail the history of our state's premier land conservation program, as well as its current condition. More importantly, she will connect our economic prosperity to the program and our state's natural environment.
Johnson is a fifth-generation Floridian who shares the Foundation’s vision of protecting wild places forever, for water, wildlife and people. After earning a bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston and an MBA from the University of Florida, Johnson worked in management and consulted with Fortune 500 companies in fields ranging from manufacturing to media. Her Florida roots run deep though and this Manatee County native couldn’t stay away for long.
Since 2003, Johnson has worked in this region’s nonprofit sector. She successfully completed the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida’s $7 million capital campaign to build a regional headquarters and then served as Director of Development for Ringling College of Art and Design overseeing their largest fundraising campaign, leading a team of five to raise over $100 million.
In October of 2011, she was named President of Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast where she works to save land and ensure public access to natural places. To date, Conservation Foundation has preserved almost 10,000 acres across 39 properties along the Gulf Coast of Florida.
She is a board member of the Science and Environment Council, vice-chair of Visit Sarasota County, board member of Crowley Museum & Nature Center, chair of the Partnership for Gulf Coast Land Conservation and on the Land Trust Alliance Leadership Council.
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast saves land forever, protecting those special natural lands that make this region extraordinary. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation protects the character, natural integrity, and biodiversity of the bays, beaches, barrier islands and their watersheds on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
The Foundation purchases natural areas, holds land conservation agreements and educates for responsible land and water stewardship, and has protected forever more than 11,000 acres in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties. Learn more at www.conservationfoundation.com.
Call the Boca Grande Historical Society at 941-964-1600 or visit bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com for more information.
