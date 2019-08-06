By Warren Richardson
SARASOTA — When Sarasota County commissioners return from their summer break, a consultant’s final report on population within each commission district should be ready if they want to proceed with a much-criticized redistricting effort this year.
In late July, the consultant hired by the county, Tallahassee-based Kurt Spitzer and Associates, submitted a draft report on the county’s population with an estimate of the population within each commission district.
The estimates found a difference of 10,234 people between the most-populated district and the least-populated district. District 5, which includes North Port and Englewood, is the most-populated district, while District 2 in North County has the fewest number of people.
An earlier estimate by county staff at the request of commissioners found the difference to be at just over 7,600 people.
To ensure that the county had accurate numbers for the redistricting effort, commissioners authorized County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to hire a consultant to perform the task.
The county hired Spitzer in June to perform the task under a $50,000 contract that did not require commission approval, since it was under the $100,000 threshold for commission action.
The firm based its estimates on data from the 2010 U.S. Census, the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research, and the county property appraiser’s office.
In raising the idea in February of redistricting this year instead of waiting until after the 2020 census, Commissioner Nancy Detert noted the difference in the number of voters in each district, suggesting with population growth that they were not equal in number.
Since then, commissioners have argued that with the passage of the single-member districts amendment to the county charter last November, and three commission seats up for election in 2020, it’s important to have the district populations as nearly equal as possible.
That amendment means that voters in each district will vote on a single commissioner, rather than the five commissioners being selected county-wide.
Detert and Commissioner Mike Moran, if they choose to run, will be up for election next year, while District 5 Commissioner Charles Hines is term-limited out.
Critics of the effort, particularly Democrats, have criticized the effort as one of gerrymandering to ensure the continued hold of the county commission by Republicans for decades. They see the single-member districts as an opportunity to capture at least one seat, primarily the one held by Moran. His northern Sarasota district has the highest number of registered Democrats of any district in the county.
By law, commissioners can only redistrict in an odd-numbered year.
