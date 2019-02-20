A few years ago, Bob and Jean Humphreys decided Jean wasn’t going to cook at home anymore.
“I spent 40 years cooking meals,” she said. “I decided I was going to do something else.”
That “something else” involves meal preparation for more than a hundred people, not just the two of them.
Each Thursday morning finds Bob and Jean at the Rotonda Elks lodge, working efficiently to prepare the food for the popular Friday night dinners. The regulars at the lodge feast on good food that always brings them back for more.
Any seasoned cook knows how much work and preparation goes into making a family meal. That work and prep time is accelerated when dozens of diners arrive at the same time.
For the most part, it all comes off smoothly.
“It’s all about preparing ahead of time,” said Bob. “We come in early Thursday morning and do all the prep, making sure everything is ready to go for the cook.”
Bob thaws and cuts the fish and adds seasoning to the fillets which are then lined up on large trays and stored in the refrigerator.
Meanwhile, Jean makes the beer batter, salad dressing, and potato salad and cuts up the vegetables for the salad bar.
It’s three hours of steady work, but they do it without missing a beat.
Jean admits they are at the Elks every day of the week, with both of them handling a myriad of jobs.
“It takes a lot out of you, but we like helping,” she said.
One of Jean’s jobs involves booking the musicians that make the Elks a lively place.
She keeps an ear to the ground, listening to the reaction each band receives so that she can book the most popular bands.
To do that, she and Bob visit other entertainment venues, looking for crowd-pleasing musicians.
Although they are retired, they both put in so many volunteer hours that it equals that of full time jobs. They call it “giving back.”
“When we retired and moved here, we decided we wanted to have a life of service. We decided to help the Rotonda Elks because we like what they stand for and what they do for the community,” Bob said.
Jean will soon be installed as the grand exalted ruler, becoming the fourth woman elected to that high office at the lodge.
Bob has served as grand exalted ruler twice, and he and Jean remain mainstays there.
But titles aren’t important to the couple. They just want to do all they can to help the Elks and the community.
“I want to make something clear. There are 80 other volunteers that work just as much to help the lodge,” Bob stressed.
“Volunteers make this club,” agreed Edward Ondrasek, who checks membership cards at the door.
With 1,825 members and an ingrained willingness to help, volunteers step up to fill every need.
“With only five paid positions, we need a lot of volunteers,” noted Jean.
One of the most demanding volunteer jobs is that of the wait staff. There are just a few waitresses to handle the huge dinner crowds, so there is a lot of pressure to serve everyone.
“You gotta hustle,” agreed Cathy Bros, who manages the wait staff and reconciles all receipts.
Many people don’t realize the hard-working waitresses don’t make a cent, except for tips.
“We do it to help the community,” said Cheryl Culpan.
“Many people don’t know the Elks raises thousands of dollars each year for charity and does so much to help local veterans in need,” Jean noted.
“It’s gratifying to be part of the volunteers that make that happen.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.