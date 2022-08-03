Little Miss & Mr. Englewood Pageant

Children in the Little Miss & Mr. Englewood Pageant can win a certificate for the best smile, best hair and best personality.

ENGLEWOOD — It's time for children to register to compete in the 2022 Little Miss & Mr. Englewood Pageant.

The 51st annual pageant is part of the Pioneer Days events celebrating Englewood families leading up to Labor Day. 


