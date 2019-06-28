ENGLEWOOD — Justin Kyle Richardson accidentally shot himself in the belly. But police said Friday he did it with a stolen gun. And he is a convicted felon, so having a gun is illegal, too.
When deputies went to Richardson’s step- parents’ house on West Green Street on June 18, Richardson was bleeding on the couch in the front porch. He had a bullet hole in his abdomen.
Richardson had been showing his stepfather how difficult it was to disassemble the pistol, a black 9MM Walther PPS. Richardson pointed the barrel into his abdomen and it went off, according to police reports.
A Bayflite helicopter crew flew Richardson to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. He couldn’t immediately speak to detectives. Sarasota County Sheriff’s detectives investigated the accidental shooting.
Detectives found the the pistol in a black Jeep Cherokee parked near the scene of the shooting. The pistol was stolen out of Lee County.
On Friday, Richardson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Deputies arrested Richardson, whose address is on the 14100 block of W. Chesswood Lane, Port Charlotte, on Friday in Lee County. He has more than 40 prior arrests for drug and other charges and 10 felony convictions including grand theft in Charlotte County. He was sent to prison twice. He was released from prison in January 2018, the police report shows.
