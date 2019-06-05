For years, the Englewood Boys & Girls Club operated out of a one-room business in a shopping center. That was not ideal. Through a partnership with Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, the club moved to their campus last week. This is their first week of summer camp, and students are excited about their new digs.
Here’s what’s cool about their new home:
1 More space for activities! The church offers way more space for the 60 students, indoor and outdoor. There’s a basketball court, chalk and play areas. There are portable units for computer use, homework and gaming. There are several rooms inside the church for arts and crafts and reading. The sanctuary is open for group activities and for shelter when the summer rains come.
2 Chow down! This summer, all club members can get breakfast if they like. The Charlotte County school district also is sending lunches made at L.A. Ainger Middle School. Students also get snacks in the afternoon. The club and church are exploring ways to use the church’s kitchen for dinner this fall.
3 More room, more kids. The club will expand once the school year begins. Registration for the new school year begins July 15. Registration is $100 a month and a one-time $75 transportation fee.
4 More volunteers can help. The new space means new volunteers are welcome. Students need help with reading or being read to, making crafts, playing basketball and homework tutoring (during school months). Students are tested at the beginning of the summer and then at the end. They do computer work and project-based learning to ensure they have summer “brain gain.” They sometimes need help.
5 An office for Jessica. The church cleaned out storage space and created a small office for unit director Jessica Anderson.
6Middle-schoolers rock. This summer, 12 middle school students are counselors in training at the club. They are working with each age group. At the end of the summer, all of those dedicated helpers will be treated to a Busch Gardens trip.
7 Expanded wish list. The club has new needs now that there’s more room: Board games, bean bag chairs, video games and updated gaming systems, six Motorola headsets (to help with club safety) and five to seven sponsors to pay $100 each who want their business logo on the back of Boys & Girls Club staff and student T-shirts.
8 Club-church partnership. The partnership sparked students to be invited to church activities including Vacation Bible School, which is also open to all Englewood students ages pre-k through fifth grade. The Power Up Raise Your Game event is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m., June 10-14. Free dinner, games and new adventures with Jesus are planned for students.
9The community helped. Besides the church, other community partners are helping Boys & Girls Club students this summer. Through a recent $500 donation from the Englewood Area Board of Realtors, students are going on a field trip to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota. Other outings include a trip to the Stone Crabs, the $1 movies, Skyzone, bowling and swimming.
10 The blue roof. The new site is easy to find off South McCall Road with its blue roof. Things are looking up.
The public is invited to a club ribbon-cutting from 4:30-6 p.m. June 18 at the site, 1100 S. McCall Road. There will be refreshments and guests can meet club members. For more information about the club, to donate or volunteer, call 941-268-7861.
